Who's Playing

Duquesne @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Duquesne 14-7; Massachusetts 12-8

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Dukes and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at William D. Mullins Center. Duquesne is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

Duquesne didn't have too much trouble with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at home on Wednesday as they won 72-58. Duquesne got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dae Dae Grant (13), guard Jimmy Clark III (13), forward Rodney Gunn Jr. (12), and guard Tevin Brewer (10).

Meanwhile, the Richmond Spiders typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UMass proved too difficult a challenge. UMass came out on top against the Spiders by a score of 85-76. Among those leading the charge for the Minutemen was guard RJ Luis, who had 23 points and five assists along with seven boards.

Their wins bumped the Dukes to 14-7 and UMass to 12-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Duquesne and UMass clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.85

Odds

The Dukes are a slight 1-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Massachusetts and Duquesne both have three wins in their last six games.