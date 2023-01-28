Who's Playing

Duquesne @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Duquesne 14-7; Massachusetts 12-8

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Duquesne Dukes will be on the road. Duquesne and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at William D. Mullins Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Dukes had enough points to win and then some against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Wednesday, taking their game 72-58. Four players on Duquesne scored in the double digits: guard Dae Dae Grant (13), guard Jimmy Clark III (13), forward Rodney Gunn Jr. (12), and guard Tevin Brewer (10).

Meanwhile, the Richmond Spiders typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UMass proved too difficult a challenge. UMass came out on top against Richmond by a score of 85-76. The Minutemen's guard RJ Luis looked sharp as he had 23 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.

The Dukes came out on top in a nail-biter against UMass when the two teams previously met in January of last year, sneaking past 78-74. Will Duquesne repeat their success, or does UMass have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Massachusetts and Duquesne both have three wins in their last six games.