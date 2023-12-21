The Massachusetts Minutemen will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a neutral-site battle on Thursday. It's part of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic 2023, and both teams are 1-0 in neutral locations this season. Overall, Massachusetts is 6-2, while Georgia Tech is 6-3. UMass won their lone previous meeting in 1995.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. The Minutemen are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Massachusetts vs. Georgia Tech odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 151 points.

Massachusetts vs. Georgia Tech spread: Massachusetts -2.5

Massachusetts vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 151 points

Massachusetts vs. Georgia Tech money line: Massachusetts: -142, Georgia Tech: +119

What you need to know about Massachusetts

Last Saturday, the Minutemen were able to grind out a solid victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers, taking the game 87-79. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Massachusetts, which led by as many as 18 points. Multiple players turned in solid performances, but perhaps none more so than Josh Cohen, who scored 19 points to go along with seven rebounds. Robert Davis Jr. was another key contributor, going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points.

Cohen leads UMass with 18.1 points per game, to go along with 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He was the NEC Player of the Year last season with St. Francis (PA) and led that conference in scoring. Massachusetts is both 6-0 straight up and against the spread when Cohen knocks down at least half of his shots, but UMass is also 0-2 SU and ATS when he fails to knock down 50% of his shots.

What you need to know about Georgia Tech

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Georgia Tech ultimately got the result it hoped for on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets got past the Penn State Nittany Lions, 82-81, on a pair of last-second free throws courtesy of Miles Kelly with two seconds left in overtime. Tafara Gapare and Baye Ndongo were among the main playmakers for Georgia Tech as the former scored 20 points to go along with six rebounds, while the latter dropped a double-double on 12 points and 19 rebounds.

Kelly leads the Yellow Jackets with 16.2 PPG despite knocking down just 33.8% of his shots. Freshman Ndongo has made a big impact after missing the first three games of the season as he leads the team in rebounds (9.0), steals (1.2) and blocks (2.0). Georgia Tech has covered in four of its last five games overall.

