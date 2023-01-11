Who's Playing
La Salle @ Massachusetts
Current Records: La Salle 7-8; Massachusetts 10-5
What to Know
The La Salle Explorers haven't won a game against the Massachusetts Minutemen since Jan. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. La Salle and UMass will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at William D. Mullins Center. The Explorers should still be riding high after a win, while the Minutemen will be looking to get back in the win column.
This past Saturday, La Salle narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Rhode Island Rams 77-75. La Salle can attribute much of their success to guard Khalil Brantley, who had 29 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, UMass came up short against the George Washington Colonials this past Saturday, falling 81-73. Despite the loss, UMass got a solid performance out of guard RJ Luis, who had 13 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.
The Explorers are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.
Massachusetts' defeat took them down to 10-5 while La Salle's victory pulled them up to 7-8. We'll see if the Minutemen can steal La Salle's luck or if La Salle records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Minutemen are a big 8-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Massachusetts have won 11 out of their last 15 games against La Salle.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Massachusetts 80 vs. La Salle 74
- Jan 26, 2022 - Massachusetts 77 vs. La Salle 71
- Jan 09, 2021 - Massachusetts 83 vs. La Salle 67
- Dec 16, 2020 - Massachusetts 85 vs. La Salle 66
- Mar 04, 2020 - Massachusetts 75 vs. La Salle 64
- Jan 08, 2020 - Massachusetts 77 vs. La Salle 69
- Jan 30, 2019 - La Salle 60 vs. Massachusetts 51
- Jan 05, 2019 - La Salle 69 vs. Massachusetts 60
- Mar 07, 2018 - Massachusetts 69 vs. La Salle 67
- Jan 24, 2018 - La Salle 87 vs. Massachusetts 72
- Jan 10, 2018 - Massachusetts 86 vs. La Salle 79
- Feb 26, 2017 - Massachusetts 84 vs. La Salle 71
- Feb 01, 2017 - La Salle 88 vs. Massachusetts 78
- Mar 05, 2016 - Massachusetts 69 vs. La Salle 52
- Jan 03, 2016 - Massachusetts 74 vs. La Salle 67