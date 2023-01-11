Who's Playing

La Salle @ Massachusetts

Current Records: La Salle 7-8; Massachusetts 10-5

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers haven't won a game against the Massachusetts Minutemen since Jan. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. La Salle and UMass will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at William D. Mullins Center. The Explorers should still be riding high after a win, while the Minutemen will be looking to get back in the win column.

This past Saturday, La Salle narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Rhode Island Rams 77-75. La Salle can attribute much of their success to guard Khalil Brantley, who had 29 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, UMass came up short against the George Washington Colonials this past Saturday, falling 81-73. Despite the loss, UMass got a solid performance out of guard RJ Luis, who had 13 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.

The Explorers are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Massachusetts' defeat took them down to 10-5 while La Salle's victory pulled them up to 7-8. We'll see if the Minutemen can steal La Salle's luck or if La Salle records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Odds

The Minutemen are a big 8-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Massachusetts have won 11 out of their last 15 games against La Salle.