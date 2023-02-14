Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 8-16; Massachusetts 13-12

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Massachusetts Minutemen are heading back home. The Minutemen and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at William D. Mullins Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The game between UMass and the La Salle Explorers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with UMass falling 86-72. The losing side was boosted by forward Matt Cross, who had 15 points along with eight boards.

Loyola Chicago lost a heartbreaker to the Richmond Spiders when they met in December of 2020, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Loyola Chicago as they fell 74-71 to Richmond. Loyola Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Jalen Quinn, who had 16 points. Quinn hadn't helped his team much against the Saint Joseph's Hawks last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Minutemen are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The losses put UMass at 13-12 and the Ramblers at 8-16. UMass is 6-5 after losses this season, Loyola Chicago 4-11.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Minutemen are a 4.5-point favorite against the Ramblers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.