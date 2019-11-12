Massachusetts vs. Northeastern: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Massachusetts (home) vs. Northeastern (away)

Current Records: Massachusetts 2-0; Northeastern 2-0

Last Season Records: Massachusetts 11-21; Northeastern 23-10

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies will square off against the Massachusetts Minutemen at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at William D. Mullins Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Northeastern and Massachusetts will really light up the scoreboard.

Northeastern didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Harvard Crimson last Friday, but they still walked away with an 84-79 victory.

Massachusetts escaped with a win against the Fairfield Stags by the margin of a single basket, 62-60. Having forecasted a close win for the Minutemen, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.