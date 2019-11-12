Massachusetts vs. Northeastern: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Massachusetts vs. Northeastern basketball game
Who's Playing
Massachusetts (home) vs. Northeastern (away)
Current Records: Massachusetts 2-0; Northeastern 2-0
Last Season Records: Massachusetts 11-21; Northeastern 23-10
What to Know
The Northeastern Huskies will square off against the Massachusetts Minutemen at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at William D. Mullins Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Northeastern and Massachusetts will really light up the scoreboard.
Northeastern didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Harvard Crimson last Friday, but they still walked away with an 84-79 victory.
Massachusetts escaped with a win against the Fairfield Stags by the margin of a single basket, 62-60. Having forecasted a close win for the Minutemen, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Watch This Game Live
