Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ Massachusetts
Current Records: UMass Lowell 9-1; Massachusetts 7-1
What to Know
The Massachusetts Minutemen are 5-0 against the UMass Lowell River Hawks since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. UMass has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome UMass Lowell at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at William D. Mullins Center.
The Minutemen didn't have too much trouble with the Albany Great Danes at home on Monday as they won 87-73. Six players on UMass scored in the double digits: forward Tafara Gapare (15), forward Isaac Kante (14), guard Keon Thompson (13), guard T.J. Weeks Jr. (10), forward Brandon Martin (10), and forward Dyondre Dominguez (10).
Meanwhile, UMass Lowell made easy work of the LIU Sharks on Monday and carried off an 84-64 victory.
Barring any buzzer beaters, UMass is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Minutemen to 7-1 and the River Hawks to 9-1. In Massachusetts' win, Tafara Gapare had 15 points along with five steals and Isaac Kante had 14 points. We'll see if UMass Lowell have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Minutemen are a slight 2-point favorite against the River Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -105
Series History
Massachusetts have won all of the games they've played against UMass Lowell in the last eight years.
- Nov 24, 2021 - Massachusetts 92 vs. UMass Lowell 81
- Nov 05, 2019 - Massachusetts 79 vs. UMass Lowell 64
- Nov 06, 2018 - Massachusetts 83 vs. UMass Lowell 75
- Nov 10, 2017 - Massachusetts 74 vs. UMass Lowell 69
- Nov 11, 2016 - Massachusetts 90 vs. UMass Lowell 76