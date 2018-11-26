Massive brawl breaks out and a referee gets trampled during a high school basketball tournament
The brawl led to a cancellation of the game and the Redbird Tip-Off Classic
Things got heated during a high school basketball tournament on Friday in a game between Alton High School from Illinois and Riverview Gardens from St. Louis when a sucker-punch led to an all-out brawl that spilled into the stands. The scene led to the game being forfeited and both teams forfeiting the next game, the final day of the Redbird Tip-Off Classic in Alton.
John Hough captured the scene, which included an official getting knocked over as the fight moved toward the student section.
Eventually, the entire remainder of the Redbird Tip-Off Classic was cancelled, rather than the two teams simply forfeiting.
Alton was up 64-43 on Riverview Gardens in the third quarter when the fight broke out. The two teams had already gotten into a scuffle at halftime, but they thought the situation was under control, according to stltoday.com.
The video shows an Alton player looking like he's kicking someone while they're down, numerous fighting pits and the PA announcer asking fans to stay away from the fight.
While the teams have already forfeited some games, we may see some other repercussions handed down after the situation is reviewed.
