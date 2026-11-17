Serbian standout Matija Lukic committed to Duke on Tuesday as one of the headliners for its 2027 class as coach Jon Scheyer continues to scour the globe for talent. Lukic made his pledge to the Blue Devils after visits this month to Duke, North Carolina, Boston College and UConn.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward is a four-star prospect per 247Sports and is the fourth commit for Duke's No. 4-ranked 2027 recruiting class. Lukic joins four-star commits Asa Montgomery, Kager Knueppel and Australia's Luke Paul with the Blue Devils.

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247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein, who watched Lukic up close earlier this month, describes the 17-year-old standout as a jumbo wing "with an overlap of perimeter size and well-rounded ball-skills" and crafty passer.

"He's a good ball-handler and passer who moves without the ball and can even initiate some possessions," Finkelstein writes in his advanced scouting report. "He doesn't necessarily have the first-step of a dynamic creator, but he pushes the ball up the floor with his head up, is a willing ball-mover with a high ceiling as a passer, and has some sneaky burst when he can rip-and-go immediately off the catch.

"He's a good, not necessarily, great shooter, who generates most of his power from his arms, leaning back into a high and compact release above his head. He has good rotation and deep range, but can have a harder ball at times, and is also much better when his feet are set than when on the move. Statistically, the sample sizes are limited, but still streaky. He was 42% from three in 7 games at the 2026 World Cup, but under 30% with his club team in both 2025 and 2026.

"Physically, he has great perimeter size but short arms, narrow shoulders, and high hips. He gets knocked around a little bit, but doesn't shy away from contact. He obviously needs to get stronger and should fill-out fine, but his high center of gravity could still be problematic in the lane and defensively."