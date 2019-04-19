Matthew Hurt, the No. 8 recruit in the nation, commits to Duke over Kansas, Kentucky and UNC

Duke is poised to finish with the No. 1 recruiting class for a fourth consecutive cycle after adding five-star Matthew Hurt, the No. 8 overall prospect in the Class of 2019, to its recruiting class on Friday. Hurt chose the Blue Devils over Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Hurt is the third top-25 commitment for Duke in the 2019 class and the third five-star to join the fold this cycle joining center Vernon Carey (No. 3), forward Wendell Moore (No. 22) and guard Boogie Ellis (No. 34). He is ranked as the No. 2 power forward in the country, and the Rochester, Minnesota native rates out as the top prospect from his state.

Duke made Hurt an early priority in its class by extending him an offer in the summer of 2017 after previous visits that spring. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski made numerous visits to see him in person following the offer, and his penultimate official campus visit, which came in late January, was to Duke's campus.

Hurt was visited by Kentucky coach John Calipari earlier last month, which turned out to be his final significant recruiting development. He canceled previously planned in-home visits with Kentucky and Kansas earlier this week.

With Duke slated to lose Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett to the NBA Draft, Hurt figures to be a central figure in Duke's reload in 2019. Centered around returning soon-to-be-sophomore guard Tre Jones, the Blue Devils are bringing in a formidable frontcourt with Hurt and Carey that could be among the most talented in the ACC next season.

Duke might not be done in 2019, either. Four-star shooting guard Cassius Stanley out of Sierra Canyon, California, is considered a Duke lean as he decides between between UCLA, Kansas, Oregon and Duke.