Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has placed another exorbitant gamble on a Houston sports team. This time, it's $1 million on the Houston Cougars winning the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

The odds of the furniture owner's wager sat at 9-1 odds, meaning he would win $9 million if the hometown program can come through for him. He made the gamble with DraftKings, and the organization says that it's one of the largest March Madness bets on record.

"Anything can happen in March Madness as we all know, but I'm ten toes down on Houston to bring the national title to Texas, and willing to stake a million dollars with DraftKings on that outcome," said McIngvale, per KPRC 2.

The No. 2 seed Cougars, who are having one of their best seasons since the Phi Slama Jama era in the 1980s, first have to defeat Jim Boheim's No. 11 seed Syracuse squad which is coming off of an upset victory against No. 3 seed West Virginia.

Mattress Mack has become a household name in the gambling world as a result of the coverage of his exorbitant bets. Past wagers have included $13 million in the 2019 World Series, and over $3 million on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for this past Super Bowl.

You can watch Houston take on Syracuse in the Sweet 16 on March Madness Live, tip is set for 9:55 p.m. ET.