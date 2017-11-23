Maui Invitational: Notre Dame fights back from 16-point deficit to top Wichita State

Notre Dame held a lead for only 22 seconds in the entirety of its 40-minute heavyweight bout against the No. 6 Wichita State Shockers on Wednesday in the Maui Invitational finale, but that was all it needed to secure a win and complete one of the more unlikely comebacks of the early season.

The Irish trailed by as many as 16 points to the Shockers in the second half after a putrid opening frame all the way across the board, but they clawed their way back in and stayed within striking distance throughout the final 20 minutes. They cut the lead to one point several times in the closing minutes, and trailing by one with just two seconds remaining, Martinas Geben knocked down two free throws that iced the game and gave Notre Dame a 67-66 escape.

Bonzie Colson dropped 25 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the effort for Mike Brey's crew. His running mate Matt Farrell, who helped close the gap with a critical steal and dish with 14 seconds left, finished with 15 points and four assists.

For Wichita State, Zach Brown had a team-high 14 points while Conner Frankamp chipped in with 12. But early foul trouble by Shaq Morris, who played only eight minutes, plagued Wichita State. And without its most dominant interior presence, Colson was able to get whatever he wanted both inside and out.

All told, this was a fantastic game that came down to the wire and there are positive takeaways all the way around. The good news for Notre Dame: This win is going to look fantastic on its eventual NCAA Tournament resume. And the good news for Wichita State: It hung with a top-25 team without Markis McDuffie, an impact player who remains out with a foot injury.

Wichita State will also have numerous opportunities in non-conference play to boost its overall postseason resume, too. In the coming weeks, it will face Power 5 foes Baylor, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and UConn before it dives head-first into its first American Athletic Conference run as a member. It's safe to say that the long-term outlook this season -- both for the Shockers and the Irish -- is tremendously high.