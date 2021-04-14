Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized the top high school basketball players in America. Past honorees include 2021 NBA All-Stars Bradley Beal (2011), Jaylen Brown (2015), Devin Booker (2014), Anthony Davis (2011), Kevin Durant (2008), James Harden (2007), Kyrie Irving (2010), Zach LaVine (2013), Julius Randle (2012 and 2013), Ben Simmons (2014 and 2015), Jayson Tatum (2014, 2015 and 2016) and Zion Williamson (2017 and 2018).

Selections are based on team success, individual production and local, regional and state honors from the recently-completed season. Potential at the college and professional level is not a primary consideration. Players in post-graduate and non-scholastic programs are not eligible for inclusion.

Highlighted by MaxPreps National Player of the Year selection Chet Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis), we present the 2020-21 MaxPreps All-America High School Boys Basketball Team.

First Team

Kennedy Chandler, Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.)

6-foot-1 | Senior (2021) | Guard | Tennessee

Averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game, guiding the Buffaloes to the GEICO Nationals title game.



Daimion Collins, Atlanta (Texas)

6-9 | Senior (2021) | Forward | Kentucky

MaxPreps Texas Player of the Year averaged 35.2 points, 14.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 6.2 blocks for the 19-5 Rabbits.



Jalen Duren, Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

6-10 | Junior (2022) | Center | Uncommitted

No. 2-ranked junior prospect averaged 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per contest to help the Eagles win a fifth national championship since 2013.



MAXPREPS NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis)

7-0 | Senior (2021) | Center | Uncommitted

Averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.7 blocks and 4.5 assists while shooting 80% from the field. Holmgren was part of four state championship teams at Minnehaha Academy.



TyTy Washington, AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

6-3 | Senior (2021) | Guard | Uncommitted

Helped put AZ Compass Prep on the national map this season, averaging 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds per game.

Second Team

Matthew Cleveland, Pace Academy (Atlanta)

6-7 | Senior (2021) | Wing | Florida State

Five-star prospect averaged 22.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.6 assists, helping Knights to their second consecutive state title and first GEICO Nationals berth.



J.D. Davison, Calhoun (Letohatchee, Ala.)

6-3 | Senior (2021) | Guard | Alabama

Tallied 32.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.6 steals per game as the Tigers reached the state semifinals. Davison opened his senior campaign with a 57-point game and posted 14 double-doubles.



Trevor Keels, Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.)

6-5 | Senior (2021) | Guard | Duke

Limited to just 11 games, future Blue Devil averaged 28.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 3.8 steals while recording six triple-doubles. Piled up 1,803 career points.



Jabari Smith, Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Ga.)

6-10 | Senior (2021) | Forward | Auburn

Produced 23.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 blocks per game to lead the Patriots to the state championship game. Finished career with just under 2,000 points.



Saint Thomas, Millard North (Omaha, Neb.)

6-7 | Senior (2021) | Wing | Uncommitted

MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Year averaged 21.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in leading Millard North to its first state title.

Third Team

Moussa Diabate, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

6-10 | Senior (2021) | Forward | Michigan

Versatile five-star forward led fifth-ranked Ascenders in scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per outing while shooting 64% from the field.



Scoot Henderson, Kell (Marietta, Ga.)

6-3 | Junior (2022) | Guard | Uncommitted

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Class 6A Player of the Year averaged 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Longhorns reached the state title game.



Chris Livingston, Buchtel (Akron, Ohio)

6-6 | Junior (2022) | Wing | Uncommitted

Poured in 31.1 points per game to go along with 15.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 4.7 steals while shooting 71% from the field for state quarterfinalists.



Hunter Sallis, Millard North

6-5 | Senior (2021) | Guard | Gonzaga

Top 10 prospect averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals. Sallis tallied 25 points, six rebounds and five assists in Mustangs' state-title game win.



Bruce Thornton, Milton (Ga.)

6-2 | Junior (2021) | Guard | Ohio State

Atlanta Journal-Constitution 7A Player of the Year averaged 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds per contest. Led Eagles to their first state title since 2012 and the program's first GEICO Nationals appearance.

Honorable Mention

Emoni Bates, Ypsi Prep Academy (Ypsilanti, Mich.)

6-8 | Junior (2022) | Wing | Uncommitted

Top-ranked Class of 2022 prospect averaged 25.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in a shortened 10-game season for the first-year program.



Nathan Bittle, Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

6-11 | Senior (2021) | Center | Oregon

Oregon native averaged 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks per game in lone season with the No. 10 Crew.



Pierre Brooks II, Douglass (Detroit)

6-6 | Senior (2021) | Guard | Michigan State

Catalyst for the Hurricanes' first state championship, averaging 33.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals.



Malaki Branham, St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron, Ohio)

6-4 | Senior (2021) | Guard | Ohio State

Ohio Mr. Basketball averaged 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Branham put an exclamation point on his senior year with 37 points in the Fighting Irish's title victory.



Kendall Brown, Sunrise Christian Academy

6-8 | Senior (2021) | Guard | Baylor

Five-star prospect averaged a team-high 16 points per game and shot 62% from the field to help third-ranked Buffaloes to their second consecutive top five finish in the national rankings.



Max Christie, Rolling Meadows (Ill.)

6-6 | Senior (2021) | Guard | Michigan State

Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals to guide the Mustangs to a 15-0 record. Christie became the all-time leading scorer in Mid-Suburban League history, finishing with over 2,000 career points.



Rahsool Diggins, Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.)

6-3 | Senior (2021) | Guard | Connecticut

MaxPreps Pennsylvania Player of the Year helped the Vikings reach state championship game, averaging 18.6 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 steals per contest. He became the program's all-time leading scorer in the process with over 1,400 points.



Caleb Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

6-10 | Senior (2021) | Forward | Purdue

MaxPreps Indiana Player of the Year averaged 21.5 points, 14.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 blocks to lead the Braves to their second consecutive state title. Furst finished an impressive four-year run as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,087 career points.



Jordan Hawkins, DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

6-5 | Senior (2021) | Guard | Connecticut

MaxPreps Maryland Player of the Year averaged 18.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.9 blocked shots per contest as the Stags finished No. 4 in final MaxPreps Top 25.



Nolan Hickman, Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

6-3 | Senior (2021) | Guard | Kentucky

MaxPreps Utah Player of the Year averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game to help the Tigers finish No. 12 in final MaxPreps Top 25.



DaRon Holmes, AZ Compass Prep

6-8 | Senior (2021) | Forward | Dayton

Top 50 prospect transferred after the New Year and provided a strong second option for the Dragons, averaging 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks per contest.



Bryce Hopkins, Fenwick (Oak Park, Ill.)

6-7 | Senior (2021) | Forward | Kentucky

MaxPreps Illinois Player of the Year averaged 24.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and three assists per game to lead the Friars to the Catholic League Blue championship.



Caleb Houstan, Montverde Academy

6-8 | Senior (2021) | Forward | Michigan

Top 10 prospect averaged 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per outing while shooting 53% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.



Harrison Ingram, St. Mark's (Dallas)

6-7 | Senior (2021) | Wing | Stanford

Five-star prospect averaged 23.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per outing in an abbreviated 7-2 season.



Terquavion Smith, Farmville Central (Farmville, N.C.)

6-3 | Senior (2021) | Guard | North Carolina State

MaxPreps North Carolina Player of the Year averaged 25.6 points per game to lead the Jaguars to their third straight state championship, posting a 76-2 record during their dominant three-year run. Smith pumped in 33 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and five steals in the state title game.