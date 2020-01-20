MaxPreps MLK Classic: How to watch top high school basketball tournament
Watch all seven games in the MLK Classic
Several of the top boys high school basketball teams will be participating in the MLK Classic on Monday. The slate of games features 10 teams that are ranked in the top 80 in state. In addition, eight players that are in the top 40 in the state will be taking the court.
Bishop O'Dowd small forward Monty Bowser is currently signed with California and will be opposed by Campolindo point guard Aiden Mahaney, who is considering Arizona and Stanford. Mahaney is the highest rated player in the MLK Classic, as he's ranked No. 42 in the 247Sports rankings for the 2020 class. In addition, Mahaney is ranked as the sixth-best prospect in the state.
Damien shooting guard Malik Thomas is the second-highest rated recruit that will be suiting up for the MLK Classic. Thomas is currently rated as the 104th-best prospect in the 247 rankings and is considering Northern Arizona, Pepperdine, and Washington. The Damien guard is also ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the state. In addition, Riverside Poly point guard Lamont Butler Jr. is currently verbally committed to San Diego State. Butler is ranked No. 215 in the 2020 class and is one of just three players in the MLK Classic that are committed to schools for next season.
Below are the times of the games (in pacific standard time) and information on how to watch them all.
Schedule
10 a.m.: Moreau Catholic vs. Weston Ranch
11:30 a.m.: Capital Christian vs. Riverside Poly
1:00 p.m.: Damien vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent
2:30 p.m.: Newport Beach Pacifica Christian vs. Salesian College Prep
4:00 p.m.: Portland Central Catholic (Ore.) vs. De La Salle
5:30 p.m.: Dublin vs. Modesto Christian
7:00 p.m.: Campolindo vs. Bishop O'Dowd
MLK Classic
- Date: Monday, Jan. 20
- Time: Begins at 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Moraga, California
- Streaming: CBSSports.com
