Just like in 2020, the McDonald's All American Games will not take place in 2021. This year's games, like last year, are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, McDonald's said in a statement. But while the boys and girls basketball games will not occur, the company did announce on Thursday that over 700 girls and boys have been nominated for the 2021 games.

"This year's nominees are being recognized for the consistent hustle, grind and passion each have brought to the game of basketball over the course of their high school careers," they wrote in their statement.

Later this month, the final 48-player roster, consisting of 24 girls and 24 boys, will be unveiled. Following the announcement, a virtual celebration will be held to commemorate and honor the 2021 class.

Selection committee chairman Joe Wootten noted the importance of still recognizing athletes this year.

"While we're disappointed we can't hold in-person games this year, that does not take away from the accomplishments of this class and they will forever be a part of the legendary group of past and present McDonald's All Americans," he said.

Texas leads the way this year with 87 nominations, followed by followed by Florida with 58 and California with 57. In total, 44 states, as well as Washington D.C., were represented in the nominees.