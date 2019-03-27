McDonald's All-American Game 2019: Rosters, players, tip time, how to watch, live stream recruiting showcase

The McDonald's All-American Game is where the biggest stars make their mark before taking their talents to the next level. Last year, there was Zion Williamson, Nassir Little and RJ Barrett. The year before, it was PJ Washington, Mo Bamba and Jarred Vanderbilt.

This year, when the games tip off on Wednesday night in Atlanta the latest crop of stars will take center stage and make themselves known. From Duke signees Vernon Carey and Wendell Moore Jr., to future Kentucky stars Tyrese Maxey and Kahlil Whitney, the event is not short on star power on the East or West Roster.

Here's a breakdown of which schools currently have the most participants in this year's game.

Duke: 2 (No. 3 Vernon Carey Jr., No. 22 Wendell Moore Jr.)

Kentucky: 2 (No. 9 Tyrese Maxey, No. 7 Kahlil Whitney)

Florida: 2 (No. 12 Scottie Lewis, No. 26 Tre Mann)

Villanova: 2 (No. 14 Bryan Antoine, No. 15 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl)

Arizona: 2 (No. 11 Josh Green, No. 10 Nico Mannion)



Louisville: 1 (No. 39 Samuell Williamson)



North Carolina: 1 (No. 21 Armando Bacot Jr.)

Georgia: 1 (No. 2 Anthony Edwards)

Memphis: 1 (No. 1 James Wiseman)



Tennessee: 1 (No. 16 Josiah James)



Indiana: 1 (No. 18 Trayce Jackson-Davis)

Washington: 1 (No. 6 Isaiah Stewart)

Southern California: 1 (No. 17 Isaiah Mobley)

West Virginia: 1 (No. 24 Oscar Tshiebwe)

Undecided players include No. 4 Cole Anthony, No. 5 Jaden McDaniels, No. 8 Matthew Hurt, No. 13 Precious Achiuwa and No. 27 Trendon Watford

You can see the entire roster for the West and East by clicking here, and follow along with 247Sports' continuing coverage from Atlanta at 247Sports.com.

Below is how you can watch the event.

Viewing information