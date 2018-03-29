McDonald's All-American Game: North Carolina signee Nassir Little takes home MVP honors

How Duke's blue-chip recruits would fare in the 2018 McDonald's All-American Game was the biggest storyline to follow entering Wednesday night's contest, but it was future North Carolina Tar Heel Nassir Little who ultimately stole the limelight.

Little scored a game-high 28 points and added five rebounds, one assist and one steal and earned MVP honors at the All-Star game. His West squad also took home a 131-128 win over the East.

Little flashed all the ingredients of what has earned him a slot as a bonafide top-10 prospect in the 2018 class; he played above the rim, slashed and dashed inside the paint off the dribble, and even flashed an outside game by hitting two of his four 3-point attempts. He also threw down some pretty impressive dunks. Lots of dunks.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Little's 28 points were tied for the third most in the event's 41-year history. Only Jonathan Bender and fellow Tar Heel Michael Jordan, who scored 31 and 30, respectively, have racked up more points in the illustrious history of the event.

Duke recruits R.J. Barrett, Cameron Reddish, Zion Williamson and Tre Jones -- the four members of the Blue Devils' No. 1 recruiting class who were under microscopic review -- had impressive showings despite Little's MVP honors. Barrett, the No. 1 player in the 2018 class, scored 26 points. The other three Duke stars combined to score 26 points, however an apparent hand injury suffered by Williamson put a damper on the game's feel late in the second half.

As for Little, his McDonald's All-American foe and future teammate, Coby White, finished with six points on 2-of-6 shooting.