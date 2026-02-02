2026 McDonald's All American Game rosters: Top recruits Tyran Stokes, Jordan Smith headline selections
Eight of the 24 honorees for the McDonald's All American Game rosters remain undecided regarding their college commitment
The 2026 McDonald's All American Game rosters were unveiled Monday, headlined by Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class. Stokes is one of eight selections that remain undecided regarding their college commitment, which is double the number at the time the 2025 rosters were announced.
The McDonald's All American Game is an annual high school basketball event that features the top senior prospects in the country. The 2026 boys' and girls' games are scheduled to be played on March 31, 2026, in Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
Among the 24 selections on the boys' roster, 20 of the top 25 prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, are represented. In addition to Stokes, the list of honorees includes eight other top-10 players. Jordan Smith (No. 2), Caleb Holt (No. 4), Bruce Branch III (No. 6) and Christian Collins (No. 9) are all five-stars who have not yet made their college commitments.
Three different programs had a pair of commitments selected. Both of the commitments for Duke are top-10 recruits in Cameron Williams (No. 3) and Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 10). Missouri is represented by its two signees in Jason Crowe Jr. (No. 5) and Toni Bryant (No. 27), while USC is represented by twin signees Adonis Ratliff (No. 17) and Darius Ratliff (No. 23).
Ohio State signee Anthony Thompson (No. 7) rounds out the list of top-10 players on the boys' roster
2026 McDonald's All American Game rosters
East
|Name
|247Sports ranking
|College
Latrell Allmond
No. 24
Darius Bivins
No. 84
Undecided
Bruce Branch III
No. 6
Undecided
Toni Bryant
No. 27
Missouri
Jasiah Jervis
No. 33
Michigan State
Taylen Kinney
No. 13
Adonis Ratliff
No. 17
USC
Darius Ratliff
No. 23
USC
Jaxon Richardson
No. 21
Undecided
Deron Rippey Jr.
No. 10
Duke
Jordan Smith Jr.
No. 2
Undecided
Anthony Thompson
No. 7
Ohio State
West
|Name
|247Sports ranking
|College
Maximo Adams
No. 25
JaShawn Andrews
No. 12
Christian Collins
No. 9
Undecided
Quinn Costello
No. 44
Jason Crowe Jr.
No. 5
Missouri
Arafan Diane
No. 16
Caleb Gaskins
No. 20
Austin Goosby
No. 19
Caleb Holt
No. 4
Undecided
Brandon McCoy
No. 14
Undecided
Tyran Stokes
No. 1
Undecided
No. 3
Duke