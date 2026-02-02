The 2026 McDonald's All American Game rosters were unveiled Monday, headlined by Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class. Stokes is one of eight selections that remain undecided regarding their college commitment, which is double the number at the time the 2025 rosters were announced.

The McDonald's All American Game is an annual high school basketball event that features the top senior prospects in the country. The 2026 boys' and girls' games are scheduled to be played on March 31, 2026, in Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Among the 24 selections on the boys' roster, 20 of the top 25 prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, are represented. In addition to Stokes, the list of honorees includes eight other top-10 players. Jordan Smith (No. 2), Caleb Holt (No. 4), Bruce Branch III (No. 6) and Christian Collins (No. 9) are all five-stars who have not yet made their college commitments.

Three different programs had a pair of commitments selected. Both of the commitments for Duke are top-10 recruits in Cameron Williams (No. 3) and Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 10). Missouri is represented by its two signees in Jason Crowe Jr. (No. 5) and Toni Bryant (No. 27), while USC is represented by twin signees Adonis Ratliff (No. 17) and Darius Ratliff (No. 23).

Ohio State signee Anthony Thompson (No. 7) rounds out the list of top-10 players on the boys' roster

2026 McDonald's All American Game rosters

East

Name 247Sports ranking College Latrell Allmond No. 24 Oklahoma State Darius Bivins No. 84 Undecided Bruce Branch III No. 6 Undecided Toni Bryant No. 27 Missouri Jasiah Jervis No. 33 Michigan State Taylen Kinney No. 13 Kansas Adonis Ratliff No. 17 USC Darius Ratliff No. 23 USC Jaxon Richardson No. 21 Undecided Deron Rippey Jr. No. 10 Duke Jordan Smith Jr. No. 2 Undecided Anthony Thompson No. 7 Ohio State

West