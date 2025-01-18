Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ McNeese Cowboys

Current Records: Lamar 9-8, McNeese 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Lamar has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the McNeese Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center.

Lamar is likely headed into the contest with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against New Orleans on Monday. Lamar took a 68-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans. The Cardinals didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Lamar smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 11 consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, McNeese entered their tilt with Houston Chr. on Monday with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. They took down the Huskies 75-59.

Lamar's loss dropped their record down to 9-8. As for McNeese, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season.

Lamar might still be hurting after the devastating 76-57 defeat they got from McNeese when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Can Lamar avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

McNeese has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lamar.