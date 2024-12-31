Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between McNeese and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead SE Louisiana 34-20.

McNeese came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ McNeese Cowboys

Current Records: SE Louisiana 6-6, McNeese 7-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

Lions fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the McNeese Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at The Legacy Center. The two teams are strolling into their matchups after big wins in their previous games.

SE Louisiana is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game last Friday with ease, bagging a 96-62 win over Loyola (N.O.). The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-32.

SE Louisiana smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that McNeese was far and away the favorite against New Orleans on Saturday. McNeese blew past New Orleans 86-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cowboys.

The victory got SE Louisiana back to even at 6-6. As for McNeese, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-5 record this season.

SE Louisiana skirted past McNeese 77-74 when the teams last played back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Louisiana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

McNeese is a big 16.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against McNeese.