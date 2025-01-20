Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ McNeese Cowboys

Current Records: SF Austin 8-10, McNeese 13-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

Lumberjacks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the McNeese Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at The Legacy Center.

Last Saturday, SF Austin couldn't handle Nicholls and fell 73-61. The Lumberjacks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, McNeese came tearing into Saturday's match with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 75-64. 75 seems to be a good number for the Cowboys as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

SF Austin's loss dropped their record down to 8-10. As for McNeese, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season.

SF Austin beat McNeese 86-76 in their previous matchup back in December of 2020. The rematch might be a little tougher for SF Austin since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

McNeese is a big 15.5-point favorite against SF Austin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won 5 out of their last 6 games against McNeese.