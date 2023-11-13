Who's Playing

Champ. Christ. Tigers @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Champ. Christ. 0-0, McNeese State 1-0

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese State is 5-0 against Champ. Christ. since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The McNeese State Cowboys will be playing at home against the Champ. Christ. Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET at The Legacy Center. McNeese State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up five turnovers on Monday.

McNeese State had to kick off their season on the road, but they showed no ill effects. They came out on top against the Rams by a score of 76-65.

McNeese State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Shahada Wells, who earned 23 points along with 4 steals. Another player making a difference was DJ Richards Jr., who earned 17 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Champ. Christ. found out the hard way on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Tigers lost to the Golden Lions, and the Tigers lost bad. The score wound up at 116-73. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Champ. Christ. in their matchups with Arkansas Pine Bluff: they've now lost four in a row.

The Cowboys' win lifted them to 2-0 while the Tigers' defeat dropped them down to 0-0.

Everything came up roses for McNeese State against Champ. Christ. in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 110-54 win. Does McNeese State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Champ. Christ. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

McNeese State has won all of the games they've played against Champ. Christ. in the last 6 years.