Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Lamar 9-7, McNeese State 14-2

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the McNeese State Cowboys and the Lamar Cardinals are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at The Legacy Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as McNeese State comes in on nine and Lamar on four.

Last Saturday, the Cowboys beat the Lions 74-65. That's two games straight that McNeese State has won by exactly nine points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Lamar ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Colonels 78-76.

The Cowboys' victory was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.1 points per game. As for the Cardinals, their victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-7.

Monday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: McNeese State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, McNeese State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

McNeese State is a big 13-point favorite against Lamar, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cowboys, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lamar has won 7 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.