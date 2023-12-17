Who's Playing
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ McNeese State Cowboys
Current Records: Louisiana 6-4, McNeese State 9-2
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $17.85
What to Know
McNeese State is 0-8 against Louisiana since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The McNeese State Cowboys' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at The Legacy Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
McNeese State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Golden Eagles on Wednesday as the Cowboys made off with a 67-48 win.
Meanwhile, the Ragin Cajuns earned a 73-62 win over the Colonels on Wednesday.
The Cowboys pushed their record up to 9-2 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.7 points per game. As for the Ragin Cajuns, their win bumped their record up to 6-4.
Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: McNeese State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given McNeese State's sizeable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, McNeese State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
Odds
McNeese State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 141 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana has won all of the games they've played against McNeese State in the last 8 years.
- Dec 15, 2022 - Louisiana 78 vs. McNeese State 70
- Dec 08, 2021 - Louisiana 83 vs. McNeese State 68
- Dec 19, 2020 - Louisiana 75 vs. McNeese State 65
- Nov 09, 2019 - Louisiana 85 vs. McNeese State 80
- Dec 18, 2018 - Louisiana 80 vs. McNeese State 67
- Nov 28, 2017 - Louisiana 89 vs. McNeese State 78
- Dec 03, 2016 - Louisiana 92 vs. McNeese State 72
- Dec 09, 2015 - Louisiana 97 vs. McNeese State 64