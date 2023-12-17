Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Louisiana 6-4, McNeese State 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

McNeese State is 0-8 against Louisiana since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The McNeese State Cowboys' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at The Legacy Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

McNeese State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Golden Eagles on Wednesday as the Cowboys made off with a 67-48 win.

Meanwhile, the Ragin Cajuns earned a 73-62 win over the Colonels on Wednesday.

The Cowboys pushed their record up to 9-2 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.7 points per game. As for the Ragin Cajuns, their win bumped their record up to 6-4.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: McNeese State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given McNeese State's sizeable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, McNeese State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

McNeese State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won all of the games they've played against McNeese State in the last 8 years.