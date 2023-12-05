Who's Playing

MUW Owls @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: MUW 0-1, McNeese State 7-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will be playing in front of their home fans against the MUW Owls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Legacy Center. McNeese State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Cowboys beat the Skyhawks 91-80.

MUW kicked off their season on the road on Sunday and hit a couple of potholes. They suffered a grim 80-60 defeat to the Hornets.

The Cowboys have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 7-2 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 94.0 points per game. As for the Owls, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: McNeese State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like MUW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.