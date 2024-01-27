Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: New Orleans 7-12, McNeese State 17-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for McNeese State. The McNeese State Cowboys and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center. New Orleans is crawling into this game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while McNeese State will bounce in with 12 consecutive wins.

Even though McNeese State has not done well against TX A&M-CC recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, the Cowboys made off with a 62-61 victory over the Islanders.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but New Orleans and Houston Chr. didn't disappoint and broke past the 161 point over/under on Monday. The Privateers fell 88-80 to the Huskies. Even though they lost, New Orleans' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.2 points per game (they're now ranked 165th in scoring overall).

The Cowboys pushed their record up to 17-2 with that victory, which was their sixth straight on the road. As for the Privateers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. McNeese State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like New Orleans struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

McNeese State was able to grind out a solid victory over New Orleans in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, winning 80-73. Does McNeese State have another victory up their sleeve, or will New Orleans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

McNeese State is a big 18-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cowboys, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.