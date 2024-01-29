Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Northwestern State 5-15, McNeese State 18-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the McNeese State Cowboys and the Northwestern State Demons are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 29th at The Legacy Center. McNeese State is coming into the match hot, having won their last 13 games.

McNeese State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Privateers, posting a 102-65 win at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 18.5 in McNeese State's favor.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State's 21-10 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They fell 79-68 to the Islanders on Saturday. Northwestern State has not had much luck with TX A&M-CC recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Northwestern State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Cowboys' win was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 18-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.3 points per game. As for the Demons, their loss dropped their record down to 5-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: McNeese State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 40.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Northwestern State, though, as they've only made 30% of their threes per game this season. Given McNeese State's sizeable advantage in that area, Northwestern State will need to find a way to close that gap.

McNeese State beat Northwestern State 68-59 when the teams last played on January 8th. Does McNeese State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northwestern State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

McNeese State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.