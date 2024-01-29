Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Northwestern State 5-15, McNeese State 18-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for McNeese State. The McNeese State Cowboys and the Northwestern State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at The Legacy Center. McNeese State will be looking to extend their current 13-game winning streak.

McNeese State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 19 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Privateers 102-65 at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 22% better than the opposition, as McNeese State's was.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State's 21-10 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They took a 79-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Islanders on Saturday. Northwestern State has struggled against TX A&M-CC recently, as their contest on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Northwestern State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Cowboys pushed their record up to 18-2 with that win, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.3 points per game. As for the Demons, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: McNeese State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 40.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Northwestern State, though, as they've only made 30% of their threes per game this season. Given McNeese State's sizeable advantage in that area, Northwestern State will need to find a way to close that gap.

McNeese State beat Northwestern State 68-59 in their previous meeting on January 8th. Will McNeese State repeat their success, or does Northwestern State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

McNeese State is a big 19.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cowboys slightly, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 21-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

McNeese State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.