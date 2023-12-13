Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Southern Miss 5-4, McNeese State 8-2

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will be playing at home against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Legacy Center. McNeese State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

McNeese State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 21 points or more this season. They blew past the Owls, posting a 92-23 win at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win McNeese State has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss waltzed into Saturday's contest with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Demons by a score of 83-74.

The Cowboys' victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.8 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: McNeese State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, McNeese State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Those brave souls putting their money on Southern Miss against the spread have faith in an upset since their 2-5 ATS record can't hold a candle to McNeese State's 5-1.

Odds

McNeese State is a solid 6-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Southern Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.