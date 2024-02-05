Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 8-14, McNeese State 19-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for McNeese State. They and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at The Legacy Center. McNeese State will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

McNeese State suffered their closest loss since November 18, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of the Lions by a score of 77-74.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Texas A&M-Commerce found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 70-57 to the Demons. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Texas A&M-Commerce in their matchups with the Demons: they've now lost three in a row.

The Cowboys' loss ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 19-3. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: McNeese State just can't miss this season, having made 48.5% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Texas A&M-Commerce, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots this season. Given McNeese State's sizable advantage in that area, the Lions will need to find a way to close that gap.

McNeese State beat the Lions 73-67 in their previous meeting back in January. Will McNeese State repeat their success, or do the Lions have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

McNeese State is a big 17.5-point favorite against Texas A&M-Commerce, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

McNeese State and Texas A&M-Commerce both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.