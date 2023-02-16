Who's Playing
Incarnate Word @ McNeese State
Current Records: Incarnate Word 11-15; McNeese State 7-19
What to Know
Get ready for a Southland battle as the McNeese State Cowboys and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at The Legacy Center. McNeese State will be strutting in after a victory while Incarnate Word will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Cowboys escaped with a win on Saturday against the New Orleans Privateers by the margin of a single free throw, 79-78.
Meanwhile, Incarnate Word was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 84-78 to the Houston Christian Huskies.
McNeese State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7 against the spread when favored.
McNeese State is now 7-19 while the Cardinals sit at 11-15. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Incarnate Words have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 33rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a 5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
McNeese State have won six out of their last ten games against Incarnate Word.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Incarnate Word 70 vs. McNeese State 65
- Feb 26, 2022 - Incarnate Word 69 vs. McNeese State 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - McNeese State 82 vs. Incarnate Word 72
- Jan 13, 2021 - Incarnate Word 83 vs. McNeese State 61
- Feb 19, 2020 - Incarnate Word 65 vs. McNeese State 59
- Jan 15, 2020 - McNeese State 72 vs. Incarnate Word 56
- Jan 02, 2019 - McNeese State 88 vs. Incarnate Word 77
- Dec 28, 2017 - McNeese State 85 vs. Incarnate Word 62
- Feb 02, 2017 - McNeese State 87 vs. Incarnate Word 79
- Jan 25, 2016 - McNeese State 79 vs. Incarnate Word 76