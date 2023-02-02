Who's Playing
Lamar @ McNeese State
Current Records: Lamar 6-16; McNeese State 5-17
What to Know
The McNeese State Cowboys will be returning home after a two-game road trip. McNeese State and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at The Legacy Center. The Cowboys are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
The matchup between McNeese State and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with McNeese State falling 83-72 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Lamar received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 80-65 to the NW State Demons.
McNeese State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.
The Cowboys are now 5-17 while the Cardinals sit at 6-16. McNeese State is 3-13 after losses this year, Lamar 4-11.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 8-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Lamar have won ten out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.
- Dec 31, 2022 - McNeese State 81 vs. Lamar 62
- Nov 20, 2022 - McNeese State 66 vs. Lamar 57
- Mar 06, 2021 - Lamar 60 vs. McNeese State 51
- Jan 30, 2021 - Lamar 64 vs. McNeese State 56
- Mar 11, 2020 - Lamar 80 vs. McNeese State 59
- Mar 07, 2020 - McNeese State 70 vs. Lamar 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Lamar 96 vs. McNeese State 91
- Mar 09, 2019 - Lamar 83 vs. McNeese State 58
- Feb 02, 2019 - Lamar 84 vs. McNeese State 75
- Mar 03, 2018 - McNeese State 69 vs. Lamar 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Lamar 86 vs. McNeese State 80
- Mar 04, 2017 - Lamar 90 vs. McNeese State 83
- Feb 04, 2017 - Lamar 77 vs. McNeese State 57
- Feb 29, 2016 - McNeese State 77 vs. Lamar 74
- Feb 20, 2016 - Lamar 87 vs. McNeese State 76