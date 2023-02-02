Who's Playing

Lamar @ McNeese State

Current Records: Lamar 6-16; McNeese State 5-17

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will be returning home after a two-game road trip. McNeese State and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at The Legacy Center. The Cowboys are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

The matchup between McNeese State and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with McNeese State falling 83-72 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Lamar received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 80-65 to the NW State Demons.

McNeese State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

The Cowboys are now 5-17 while the Cardinals sit at 6-16. McNeese State is 3-13 after losses this year, Lamar 4-11.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 8-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Lamar have won ten out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.