Who's Playing
New Orleans @ McNeese State
Current Records: New Orleans 11-8; McNeese State 8-13
What to Know
The McNeese State Cowboys and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland clash at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at The Legacy Center. New Orleans should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Cowboys will be looking to right the ship.
McNeese State entered their contest against the Nicholls State Colonels on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. McNeese State took an 81-71 hit to the loss column.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, New Orleans has finally found some success away from home. They strolled past the Houston Bap. Huskies with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 77-66.
McNeese State is now 8-13 while the Privateers sit at 11-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys enter the matchup with 16.6 takeaways on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. Less enviably, New Orleans is stumbling into the matchup with the 16th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Orleans have won nine out of their last 12 games against McNeese State.
- Jan 06, 2022 - McNeese State 92 vs. New Orleans 82
- Jan 16, 2021 - New Orleans 99 vs. McNeese State 84
- Feb 22, 2020 - New Orleans 82 vs. McNeese State 77
- Jan 18, 2020 - McNeese State 65 vs. New Orleans 52
- Feb 23, 2019 - New Orleans 60 vs. McNeese State 51
- Jan 12, 2019 - New Orleans 79 vs. McNeese State 66
- Feb 17, 2018 - New Orleans 90 vs. McNeese State 74
- Jan 06, 2018 - New Orleans 82 vs. McNeese State 75
- Feb 09, 2017 - New Orleans 69 vs. McNeese State 63
- Jan 26, 2017 - New Orleans 75 vs. McNeese State 56
- Feb 11, 2016 - McNeese State 87 vs. New Orleans 76
- Jan 30, 2016 - New Orleans 76 vs. McNeese State 64