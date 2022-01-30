Who's Playing

New Orleans @ McNeese State

Current Records: New Orleans 11-8; McNeese State 8-13

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland clash at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at The Legacy Center. New Orleans should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Cowboys will be looking to right the ship.

McNeese State entered their contest against the Nicholls State Colonels on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. McNeese State took an 81-71 hit to the loss column.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, New Orleans has finally found some success away from home. They strolled past the Houston Bap. Huskies with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 77-66.

McNeese State is now 8-13 while the Privateers sit at 11-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys enter the matchup with 16.6 takeaways on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. Less enviably, New Orleans is stumbling into the matchup with the 16th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans have won nine out of their last 12 games against McNeese State.