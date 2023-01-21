Who's Playing
Nicholls State @ McNeese State
Current Records: Nicholls State 9-9; McNeese State 5-14
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Nicholls State Colonels will be on the road. Nicholls State and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center. The Colonels will be strutting in after a win while McNeese State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Nicholls State is hoping for another victory. They beat McNeese State 73-64 on Thursday.
Nicholls State's win brought them up to 9-9 while the Cowboys' loss pulled them down to 5-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Colonels rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.4 on average. Less enviably, McNeese State is stumbling into the game with the fourth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Nicholls State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Nicholls State 73 vs. McNeese State 64
- Feb 17, 2022 - Nicholls State 82 vs. McNeese State 73
- Jan 27, 2022 - Nicholls State 81 vs. McNeese State 71
- Mar 04, 2021 - Nicholls State 80 vs. McNeese State 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - Nicholls State 76 vs. McNeese State 69
- Mar 04, 2020 - Nicholls State 80 vs. McNeese State 56
- Jan 29, 2020 - McNeese State 90 vs. Nicholls State 78
- Feb 27, 2019 - McNeese State 84 vs. Nicholls State 75
- Jan 16, 2019 - McNeese State 86 vs. Nicholls State 75
- Feb 21, 2018 - Nicholls State 96 vs. McNeese State 79
- Jan 10, 2018 - Nicholls State 85 vs. McNeese State 80
- Jan 28, 2017 - Nicholls State 78 vs. McNeese State 74
- Mar 09, 2016 - Nicholls State 94 vs. McNeese State 90
- Feb 27, 2016 - McNeese State 71 vs. Nicholls State 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Nicholls State 71 vs. McNeese State 56