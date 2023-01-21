Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ McNeese State

Current Records: Nicholls State 9-9; McNeese State 5-14

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Nicholls State Colonels will be on the road. Nicholls State and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center. The Colonels will be strutting in after a win while McNeese State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Nicholls State is hoping for another victory. They beat McNeese State 73-64 on Thursday.

Nicholls State's win brought them up to 9-9 while the Cowboys' loss pulled them down to 5-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Colonels rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.4 on average. Less enviably, McNeese State is stumbling into the game with the fourth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nicholls State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.