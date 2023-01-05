Who's Playing
NW State @ McNeese State
Current Records: NW State 8-6; McNeese State 4-10
What to Know
The NW State Demons lost both of their matches to the McNeese State Cowboys last season on scores of 75-80 and 67-80, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. NW State and McNeese State will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Legacy Center. The Cowboys will be strutting in after a win while the Demons will be stumbling in from a loss.
NW State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.
Meanwhile, McNeese State wrapped up 2022 with an 81-62 victory over the Lamar Cardinals.
NW State is now 8-6 while McNeese State sits at 4-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Demons have only been able to knock down 39.20% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Cowboys have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
McNeese State have won eight out of their last 15 games against NW State.
- Mar 09, 2022 - McNeese State 80 vs. NW State 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - McNeese State 80 vs. NW State 75
- Feb 05, 2022 - McNeese State 93 vs. NW State 84
- Feb 13, 2021 - NW State 69 vs. McNeese State 66
- Jan 09, 2021 - NW State 78 vs. McNeese State 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - NW State 84 vs. McNeese State 79
- Jan 11, 2020 - McNeese State 85 vs. NW State 76
- Feb 09, 2019 - NW State 74 vs. McNeese State 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - NW State 66 vs. McNeese State 61
- Feb 03, 2018 - McNeese State 75 vs. NW State 62
- Dec 30, 2017 - McNeese State 72 vs. NW State 63
- Jan 21, 2017 - NW State 78 vs. McNeese State 65
- Dec 31, 2016 - McNeese State 79 vs. NW State 72
- Feb 13, 2016 - NW State 87 vs. McNeese State 78
- Jan 23, 2016 - McNeese State 75 vs. NW State 74