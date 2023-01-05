Who's Playing

NW State @ McNeese State

Current Records: NW State 8-6; McNeese State 4-10

What to Know

The NW State Demons lost both of their matches to the McNeese State Cowboys last season on scores of 75-80 and 67-80, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. NW State and McNeese State will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Legacy Center. The Cowboys will be strutting in after a win while the Demons will be stumbling in from a loss.

NW State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

Meanwhile, McNeese State wrapped up 2022 with an 81-62 victory over the Lamar Cardinals.

NW State is now 8-6 while McNeese State sits at 4-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Demons have only been able to knock down 39.20% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Cowboys have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

McNeese State have won eight out of their last 15 games against NW State.