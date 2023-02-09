Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ McNeese State

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 14-10; McNeese State 5-19

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys haven't won a contest against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions since Feb. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. McNeese State and Southeastern Louisiana will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at The Legacy Center. The Cowboys are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

McNeese State lost a heartbreaker to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for McNeese State as they fell 60-58 to Texas A&M-Commerce.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Southeastern Louisiana and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Southeastern Louisiana falling 83-72 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

McNeese State is now 5-19 while Southeastern Louisiana sits at 14-10. McNeese State is 3-15 after losses this year, Southeastern Louisiana 7-2.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won 11 out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.