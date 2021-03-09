The No. 9-seeded McNeese State Cowboys and the No. 8-seed Southeastern Louisiana Lions are set to square off in a 2021 Southland Conference Tournament first-round matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Leonard E. Merrell Center. The Cowboys are 10-13, while Southeastern Louisiana is 7-17. McNeese State has won three of the last four matchups with Southeastern Louisiana.

The Cowboys are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Southeastern Louisiana vs. McNeese State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 146. Before entering any McNeese State vs. Southeastern Louisiana picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $400 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on SE Louisiana vs. McNeese State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for McNeese State vs. SE Louisiana:

Southeastern Louisiana vs. McNeese State spread: Southeastern Louisiana +1.5

Southeastern Louisiana vs. McNeese State over-under: 146 points

What you need to know about Southeastern Louisiana

The Lions fell 81-76 to the New Orleans Privateers in overtime on Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana has lost four consecutive games. Keon Clergeot scored 25 points, and made 14-for-15 free throw attempts. The Lions shot 40 percent from the field in the loss.

Southeastern Louisiana has allowed its opponents to shoot 47.9 percent from the floor on average, which is the 15th highest defensive shooting percentage in college basketball. The Lions have lost seven of their last 10 games in the Southland Conference Tournament. Clergeot is averaging 15.9 points per game, and 17.9 during league play.

What you need to know about McNeese State

McNeese State lost to the Lamar Cardinals this past Saturday, 60-51. Carlos Rosario led the Cowboys with 13 points and KeyShawn Feazell had 10 points and nine rebounds. The Cowboys fell into a 15-point halftime hole. They missed six of seven 3-point attempts in the first half.

The Cowboys finished the regular season with two straight losses. McNeese State's offense ranks 13th in college basketball in field goal percentage at a 49.5 percent clip.

How to make McNeese State vs. Southeastern Louisiana picks

The model has simulated Southeastern Louisiana vs. McNeese State 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Southeastern Louisiana vs. McNeese State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Southeastern Louisiana vs. McNeese State spread to jump on Tuesday.