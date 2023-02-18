Who's Playing
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ McNeese State
Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 18-9; McNeese State 8-19
What to Know
The McNeese State Cowboys are 0-10 against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. McNeese State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at The Legacy Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
Things were close when the Cowboys and the Incarnate Word Cardinals clashed on Thursday, but McNeese State ultimately edged out the opposition 78-76.
Speaking of close games: the Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Texas A&M-Corpus Christi proved too difficult a challenge. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi skirted past the Colonels 78-74.
McNeese State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The wins brought the Cowboys up to 8-19 and the Islanders to 18-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: McNeese State is 11th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.9 on average. To make matters even worse for McNeese State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana
Odds
The Islanders are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won all of the games they've played against McNeese State in the last nine years.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83 vs. McNeese State 72
- Feb 24, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65 vs. McNeese State 53
- Jan 20, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 60 vs. McNeese State 56
- Jan 08, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 vs. McNeese State 54
- Feb 05, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69 vs. McNeese State 62
- Mar 06, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 59 vs. McNeese State 50
- Feb 28, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 82 vs. McNeese State 70
- Feb 25, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81 vs. McNeese State 70
- Feb 11, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73 vs. McNeese State 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77 vs. McNeese State 68