McNeese with its boom-boxing viral student manager Amir Khan is dancing its way into the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after downing No. 5 seed Clemson 69-67 on Thursday. The Cowboys held Clemson to just 13 first-half points and never trailed the final 34 minutes of game time.

Khan, who is listed on McNeese's online directory as Amir "Aura" Khan, led McNeese onto the floor in Providence with his big boombox around his shoulders, and the rest was history. The two teams traded blows in the opening minutes and in the closing minutes but it was all McNeese in between.

Clemson's 13 first-half points were the fewest by a team in the NCAA Tournament since Virginia in 2013.

Khan has been a rallying force for McNeese this season and someone who "players love," McNeese coach Will Wade told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein earlier this week. The popularity both around his team and on social media earned him numerous NIL deals leading into the NCAA Tournament including from TickPick, Buffalo Wild Wings and Insominia Cookies.

McNeese stuns Clemson in March Madness 12-5 upset: Cowboys pick up Southland's first-ever tourney win over ACC Cameron Salerno

"He's incredible," Wade said. "He's just a phenomenal kid, phenomenal young man. ... Our players love Amir. He's always funny, he's quick-witted. A phenomenal kid."

McNeese's win over Clemson on Thursday marked its 12th consecutive victory, the longest active streak in college basketball. It advances into the second round for the first time in school history where it will face No. 4 seed Purdue on Saturday.