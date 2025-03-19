When asked about his future, McNeese coach Will Wade could have replied with a word salad non-answer masked in coach-speak on Wednesday. Instead, he offered a straightforward acknowledgement of the fact that he's been in contact with NC State as the Wolfpack seek a new head coach.

"Yes," Wade said when asked if he or his agent or anyone close to Wade had spoken to NC State.

Wade's No. 12 seed Cowboys are preparing to face No. 5 seed Clemson on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. But you won't find Wade trying to hide from the element of March Madness that transpires away from the floor: the coaching carousel. In fact, he said he spoke with his team about it.

"We addressed it head-on," Wade said. "I talked to them Saturday about it. Here's what it is, here is where we are. It was just me and our players and we all talked about it. I'm aware of what I have got going on. They're aware of what we've got going on. You just hit it head-on. We're all on the same page with everything."

The Wolfpack are seeking a replacement for Kevin Keatts and Wade's name has been linked to the job. The 42-year old former LSU coach owns a 243-104 record across four Division I coaching stops since breaking in at Chattanooga in 2013 at age 30.

"The smoke suggests Wade, but New Mexico coach Richard Pitino and Tennessee assistant Justin Gainey have also been involved," CBS Sports' Matt Norlander wrote this week.

Wade has done a masterful job in two seasons with McNeese, guiding the Cowboys to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and rehabilitating his own image following an unceremonious ending to his LSU tenure. Thursday's opponent, Clemson, is also Wade's alma mater. If the Cowboys pull an upset, Wade's rocket ride back to coaching stardom will pick up even more steam.

"Coach Wade always tells us, don't worry about the outside noise," McNeese guard Javohn Garcia said. "We just worry about what's going on now. We're going to take one day at a time, one game at a time and just play it like it's our last. We don't care about everything else that's going on with that type of stuff so we're just going to worry about what's going on now."