Who's Playing

Bryn Athyn Lions @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Bryn Athyn 0-1, Md.-E. Shore 6-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hytche Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

Hytche Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Md.-E. Shore Hawks will stay at home for another game and welcome the Bryn Athyn Lions at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Hytche Center. Md.-E. Shore will be strutting in after a victory while the Lions will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even though Md.-E. Shore has not done well against the Spartans recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Hawks came out on top against the Spartans by a score of 69-60.

Meanwhile, Bryn Athyn had to start their season on the road back in December of 2023, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Tigers, falling 92-40. Bryn Athyn was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-15.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Bryn Athyn struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Princeton posted 25 assists.

The Hawks' win bumped their record up to 6-14. As for the Lions, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Md.-E. Shore against the Lions in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 90-43 victory. With Md.-E. Shore ahead 50-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

Md.-E. Shore has won both of the games they've played against Bryn Athyn in the last 3 years.