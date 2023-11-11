Who's Playing
Cairn Highlanders @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks
Current Records: Cairn 0-0, Md.-E. Shore 0-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland
- Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Md.-E. Shore Hawks will host the Cairn Highlanders to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 11th at William P Hytche Athletic Center.
Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cairn were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 28.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Md.-E. Shore struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game.
Looking back to last season, Cairn finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Md.-E. Shore also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 17-12.