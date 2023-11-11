Who's Playing

Cairn Highlanders @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Cairn 0-0, Md.-E. Shore 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Md.-E. Shore Hawks will host the Cairn Highlanders to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 11th at William P Hytche Athletic Center.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cairn were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 28.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Md.-E. Shore struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game.

Looking back to last season, Cairn finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Md.-E. Shore also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 17-12.