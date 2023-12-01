Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Hampton 2-5, Md.-E. Shore 2-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

What to Know

After two games on the road, Md.-E. Shore is heading back home. They will take on the Hampton Pirates at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Md.-E. Shore and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by the Flames on the road and fell 99-62. Md.-E. Shore has not had much luck with Liberty recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Hampton on Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 80-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Retrievers. Hampton has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Hawks' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-4. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.7 points per game. As for the Pirates, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Md.-E. Shore have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hampton struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Md.-E. Shore was able to grind out a solid win over Hampton in their previous meeting back in January of 2018, winning 92-83. Will Md.-E. Shore repeat their success, or does Hampton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Md.-E. Shore has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Hampton.