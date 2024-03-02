Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Howard 13-15, Md.-E. Shore 8-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Howard has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Md.-E. Shore Hawks will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hytche Center. Md.-E. Shore took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Howard, who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Bison beat the Eagles 78-69. 78 seems to be a good number for Howard as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore's game on Monday was all tied up 31-31 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 64-56 to the Bulldogs. Md.-E. Shore has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bison have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-15 record this season. As for the Hawks, their loss was their 14th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-17.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Howard have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Md.-E. Shore, though, as they've only made 29.2% of their threes this season. Given Howard's sizable advantage in that area, the Hawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Howard is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Odds

Howard is a 5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Howard has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Md.-E. Shore.