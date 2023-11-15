Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Longwood 1-1, Md.-E. Shore 0-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

What to Know

The Md.-E. Shore Hawks will be playing at home against the Longwood Lancers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William P Hytche Athletic Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, the Hawks didn't have too much trouble with the Highlanders at home as they won 83-65. The victory was just what Md.-E. Shore needed coming off of a 85-65 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 24 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Longwood proved on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 95-43 victory over the Seahawks at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-22.

Their wins bumped the Hawks to 1-1 and the Lancers to 1-1.

Md.-E. Shore is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-8-2 record against the spread.

Md.-E. Shore took a serious blow against Longwood in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, falling 85-55. Will Md.-E. Shore have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Longwood is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Longwood has won both of the games they've played against Md.-E. Shore in the last 5 years.