Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Morgan State 4-12, Md.-E. Shore 3-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Md.-E. Shore Hawks and the Morgan State Bears are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at William P Hytche Athletic Center. Md.-E. Shore will be strutting in after a win while Morgan State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Md.-E. Shore had to suffer through a seven-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took their match at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 95-37 win over the Defenders. Md.-E. Shore's offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Meanwhile, Morgan State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They lost to the Highlanders on the road by a decisive 69-53 margin.

Even though they lost, Morgan State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Hawks' victory bumped their record up to 3-9. As for the Bears, they bumped their record down to 4-12 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road.

Md.-E. Shore strolled past Morgan State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 80-64. Will Md.-E. Shore repeat their success, or does Morgan State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morgan State has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Md.-E. Shore.