Who's Playing
Morgan State Bears @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks
Current Records: Morgan State 4-12, Md.-E. Shore 3-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: William P Hytche Athletic Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Md.-E. Shore Hawks and the Morgan State Bears are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at William P Hytche Athletic Center. Md.-E. Shore will be strutting in after a win while Morgan State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Md.-E. Shore had to suffer through a seven-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took their match at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 95-37 win over the Defenders. Md.-E. Shore's offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.
Meanwhile, Morgan State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They lost to the Highlanders on the road by a decisive 69-53 margin.
Even though they lost, Morgan State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
The Hawks' victory bumped their record up to 3-9. As for the Bears, they bumped their record down to 4-12 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road.
Md.-E. Shore strolled past Morgan State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 80-64. Will Md.-E. Shore repeat their success, or does Morgan State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Morgan State has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Md.-E. Shore.
- Mar 09, 2023 - Md.-E. Shore 80 vs. Morgan State 64
- Feb 27, 2023 - Morgan State 68 vs. Md.-E. Shore 61
- Feb 28, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Md.-E. Shore 48
- Jan 31, 2022 - Md.-E. Shore 79 vs. Morgan State 72
- Feb 08, 2020 - Morgan State 61 vs. Md.-E. Shore 53
- Jan 27, 2020 - Morgan State 56 vs. Md.-E. Shore 50
- Mar 04, 2019 - Md.-E. Shore 78 vs. Morgan State 73
- Jan 05, 2019 - Morgan State 66 vs. Md.-E. Shore 53
- Jan 03, 2018 - Morgan State 85 vs. Md.-E. Shore 82