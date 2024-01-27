Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: NC Central 10-8, Md.-E. Shore 5-12

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Md.-E. Shore Hawks and the NC Central Eagles will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Hytche Center. Md.-E. Shore has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Monday, the Hawks earned a 71-61 win over the Knights.

Meanwhile, NC Central unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 71-68. NC Central didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

NC Central struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as SC State posted 17 assists.

The Hawks pushed their record up to 5-12 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-8.

Md.-E. Shore came up short against NC Central in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 68-63. Can Md.-E. Shore avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

NC Central is a 5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Md.-E. Shore.