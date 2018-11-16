Memphis basketball player Karim Sameh Azab dies at 22 after battle with leukemia

Memphis basketball player Karim Sameh Azab died Thursday after a nine month battle with leukemia. He was 22.

"The University of Memphis is deeply saddened by the passing of Karim Azab," Memphis president M. David Rudd said. "It is never easy when someone so young has their life cut short. Karim showed great courage battling with tremendous fight and determination. He was proud of being a Tiger, and Karim will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with his family, as well as his friends, teammates and fellow U of M students, faculty and staff. The spirit of Karim will never be forgotten at the University of Memphis."

Azab played in 15 games last season as a reserve player for the Tigers. He finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in his career.

Azab, a Giza, Egypt native, had been undergoing treatment following his diagnosis.

"It is with great sadness and personal heartache that we mourn the passing of Karim Azab," said Memphis athletic director Tom Bowen. "Karim was a wonderful young man who was excited to be a part of the University of Memphis and Tiger basketball. My prayers and thoughts go out to Karim's parents and family."