Memphis coach Tubby Smith: Allowing transfers teaches players 'how to quit'
Smith has seen a mass exit once as the Tigers coach already, and could lose more after this season
College basketball teams across the country routinely lose players to transfer each year, with the sport boasting the highest transfer rate among all Division I sports. Whether it's because players quit on their situation or feel they could simply find a better one, Memphis coach Tubby Smith says the alarming trend is sending student-athletes the wrong message.
"Kids have a lot of options nowadays with the new NCAA regulations, guys can transfer whenever they want," Smith said on Sunday after his team's win over East Carolina. "I've been in this business a long time, never seen anything like it. We had over 800 Division I players transfer last year. We're teaching them how to quit. That's what we're doing. Things not going well, let's quit."
Smith's comments on Monday came after a reporter asked if he expected to have most of his team back for the 2018 season, which is far from a guarantee. After taking over the Tigers job last year, six players transferred to other schools, and Memphis' lack of success on the court could potentially signal another mass exit, as Smith termed it.
"Somebody needs to tell them you made a commitment. Stick to it," Smith said. "But it doesn't happen like that. They have a lot of people in their ear. That's the way life is."
Smith admitted that, as a player, he even once considered transferring from High Point in 1969 following his freshman year. But his father put his foot down.
"'You're still getting your scholarship, aren't you? They're still feeding you? They still housing you? You still getting an education?'" Smith said his father asked him after proposing the idea to transfer.
When Smith replied, "yes, sir," his father said: "Well, you can't come home. Your bed's been taken. ... but you can join the Army." Smith said his father's wisdom in that moment was the best thing to ever happen to him.
Memphis finished its regular season on Sunday with a 19-12 record. The Tigers are set to face USF on Thursday in the first round of the AAC postseason tournament.
-
Kerr: Let undrafted guys return to NCAA
Kerr believes student-athletes should be empowered and the draft process should be amended...
-
Coaches put no Auburn players on All-SEC
Auburn is the first team to win the SEC without a First Team All-SEC pick
-
BYU vs. Gonzaga odds, WCC finals picks
Kenny White set lines for the biggest Vegas books; now, he has locked in a WCC title game...
-
Summit League championship odds, picks
Kenny White set lines for the biggest Vegas books; now, he releases a play for the Summit League...
-
Charleston vs. Northeastern odds, picks
Micah Roberts set lines for Station Casinos; now, he has released a play for Tuesday's CAA...
-
Bubble Watch: Can Syracuse stay alive?
The Orange are one of the last teams in, while the Gaels may now find themselves on that line,...