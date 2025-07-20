Police arrested Memphis guard Sincere Parker this weekend on a domestic violence charge from an incident that took place last month, according to ESPN. Parker faces charges of simple assault/domestic violence and vandalism/misdemeanor.

According to a police report obtained by ESPN, a woman accused Parker of assaulting her at an apartment complex in Memphis. Parker allegedly pushed, slapped and strangled the women following an argument. The alleged victim told police Parker, "busted her lip, broke several of her acrylic nails on her hands and broke her iPhone." He will appear in court on Monday.

Memphis released a statement on the matter, saying they were aware of the situation, and "Cannot comment on an active investigation," per The Daily Memphian.

Parker, who began his collegiate career at Moberly Area (Mo.) Community College and also played at Saint Louis, transferred to Memphis earlier this year after spending one season with McNeese State. He averaged 12.2 points per game last year for Will Wade's Cowboys off the bench, which ranked No. 2 on the team, while shooting 43.7% from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc.

McNeese put together one of the most successful campaigns in program history last year, going 28-7. In the first-round tournament upset of Clemson, Parker scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds. He led the Cowboys with 17 points during their second-round loss to Matt Painter's Purdue team.